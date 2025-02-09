Cowboys Continue the QB Recruiting Hunt
The Oklahoma State Cowboys coaching staff has left no questions on the table concerning their intentions for the future of the Pokes football program. Despite a less than satisfactory season in 2024, the Cowboys have continued to hand out scholarship offers to some of the best athletes in the nation.
The focus of the 2025 recruiting class has featured a chunk of defenders mixed in with some skilled big boys in the trenches. The deep future from 2026 and beyond has Oklahoma State looking for the quarterback of the future. They took a massive leap in that direction on Saturday with a pair of massive offers.
The Cowboys coaching staff made their way to Bourne, Texas, to offer a future star from the Lone Star State. 2027 pro-style quarterback Hank Hendrix is quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting scene.
Hendrix was a monster at quarterback during his sophomore season. He threw for a mind-boggling 4,237 yards and found the end zone through the air 46 times. His 70% completion percentage was among the top numbers in the state.
Hendrix recently announced on X (Twitter) that he had received an offer from the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He now has seven Division I and that number is surely to skyrocket in the next two seasons.
Oklahoma State wasn’t finished on Saturday, with their next stop being in Forney, Texas, to offer arguably the smoothest name in Texas. Legend Bey is a three-star quarterback out of the 2026 class who could give the Pokes a different look at quarterback.
Bey is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback and has the statistics to back it up. During his junior season on the football field he put astronomical numbers. Bey threw for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns. Legend lived up to his name on the ground in 2024. He rushed for 1,912 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns.
Bey’s early offers feature the who’s who of college football. He has received offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oregon, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma State just to name a few.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.