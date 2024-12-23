Cowboys Continue to Add Offensive Talent in Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State has been busy in the portal, picking up some offensive talent.
The Cowboys have spent the past few weeks going through a transition. After a 3-9 season, OSU has overhauled most of its staff, which began with coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo, while narrowly avoiding Mike Gundy.
With Gundy set to be at the helm for his 21st season in 2025, OSU will have former Cowboy Doug Meacham handling the offense. Meacham played at OSU and coached with the Cowboys throughout the early years of Gundy’s tenure.
With OSU needing to replace so much talent through the transfer portal, it has continued to secure commitments in the December window. In just the past couple of days, OSU has secured a handful of commitments on the offensive side, which could prove massive for next season.
After losing many players along the offensive line to graduation and a couple of other key players entering the portal, that group was a clear point of emphasis for OSU in the offseason. Over the past few days, the Cowboys have added Snow College transfer Tyler Brumfield and New Mexico State transfer Louie Canepa to bolster the front.
247Sports’ McClain Baxley also reported that the Cowboys are expected to add Utah State tight end Will Monney and Purdue wide receiver Shamar Rigby. With those additions as well, the Cowboys could be putting a much-improved offense on the field next season.
Monney adds to the pool of tight ends the Cowboys will have on their roster next season. At Utah State, he had 11 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2024.
Rigby also adds some youth and future eligibility to OSU’s transfer commits. As a freshman this season, he played in all 12 games and caught 11 passes for 133 yards.
As the Cowboys look to rebuild their roster and get ready for the 2025 campaign, Meacham’s offense is coming along nicely.
