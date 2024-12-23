All pokes

Cowboys Continue to Add Offensive Talent in Transfer Portal

Oklahoma State's offense is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2025 season.

Ivan White

Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Shamar Rigby (16) runs the sideline in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Shamar Rigby (16) runs the sideline in front of Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Josh Fussell (13) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma State has been busy in the portal, picking up some offensive talent.

The Cowboys have spent the past few weeks going through a transition. After a 3-9 season, OSU has overhauled most of its staff, which began with coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo, while narrowly avoiding Mike Gundy.

With Gundy set to be at the helm for his 21st season in 2025, OSU will have former Cowboy Doug Meacham handling the offense. Meacham played at OSU and coached with the Cowboys throughout the early years of Gundy’s tenure. 

With OSU needing to replace so much talent through the transfer portal, it has continued to secure commitments in the December window. In just the past couple of days, OSU has secured a handful of commitments on the offensive side, which could prove massive for next season.

After losing many players along the offensive line to graduation and a couple of other key players entering the portal, that group was a clear point of emphasis for OSU in the offseason. Over the past few days, the Cowboys have added Snow College transfer Tyler Brumfield and New Mexico State transfer Louie Canepa to bolster the front.

247Sports’ McClain Baxley also reported that the Cowboys are expected to add Utah State tight end Will Monney and Purdue wide receiver Shamar Rigby. With those additions as well, the Cowboys could be putting a much-improved offense on the field next season.

Monney adds to the pool of tight ends the Cowboys will have on their roster next season. At Utah State, he had 11 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore in 2024.

Rigby also adds some youth and future eligibility to OSU’s transfer commits. As a freshman this season, he played in all 12 games and caught 11 passes for 133 yards.

As the Cowboys look to rebuild their roster and get ready for the 2025 campaign, Meacham’s offense is coming along nicely.

Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

Home/Football