Cowboys' Defensive Trio to Watch in Clash with Oregon
As the Oklahoma State Cowboys prepare to face the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Saturday, all eyes will be on a Cowboy defense that played well a week ago at home against UT Martin. After a gritty 27-7 season-opening win, Oklahoma State's defensive unit under DC Todd Grantham showed promise. Three players, linebackers Bryan McCoy Jr., Brandon Rawls, and defensive end Jaleel Johnson, are poised to be difference-makers in this marquee matchup at Autzen Stadium that pits the Pokes against a high-octane offense.
Bryan McCoy Jr., Linebacker
The Akron transfer showed this past week that he had the tools to be the heart of the Cowboys’ defense. McCoy, a 6-foot, 225-pound wrecking ball, racked up 14 tackles against UT Martin. McCoy was a bright spot on a day focused on the Oklahoma State offense. A 2024 Second Team All-MAC honoree and Butkus Award preseason watch list member, McCoy’s instincts and physicality make him a player to watch against the Ducks.
His ability to read plays and tackle in the open field will be needed against Oregon’s dynamic run game that scored five rushing touchdowns in its season opener. His game-high six solo tackles against UT Martin showcased his ability to track down athletes. Expect him to anchor the linebacker corps and disrupt Oregon’s rhythm early.
Brandon Rawls, Linebacker
Rawls, a 6-foot-2, 240-pound force from Saginaw Valley State, was another missing piece of the puzzle added this offseason on the defensive side of the football. In the season opener, Rawls didn't disappoint. Rawls had an opening day to remember when he logged 11 tackles and one quarterback sack.
His 153 career tackles at the Division II level (24.5 for loss) prove he’s no stranger to big moments. Rawls’ versatility to blitz or drop into coverage will test Oregon’s sophomore quarterback, Dante Moore, who tossed for 213 yards in the Ducks' win over Montana State. With his knack for blowing up plays, Rawls could be the X-factor in slowing Oregon’s tempo.
Jaleel Johnson, Defensive End
At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Johnson is a Cowboy veteran on the Cowboy defensive line aiming at having a season to remember. The OKC-area product recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against UT Martin and finished the day with five total tackles.
His length and twitchy athleticism make him a nightmare off the edge, and he’ll need to pressure a young Oregon quarterback as well as the Ducks' powerful run game. A strong game by Johnson could push the defensive end into the conversation as one of the best in the Big 12.
If this trio can set the tone early and often, the Cowboys might just leave Eugene with a statement win. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.