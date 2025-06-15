Cowboys Extend Offer to 2027 Receiver Benny Easter Jr.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently extended an offer south of the Red River to 2027 Summer Creek High School wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. Easter had a stellar sophomore season on the football field, where he put up veteran-style numbers. He hauled in 46 catches for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns. He landed on the 23-6A first team All-District squad.
Following the recent receiver camp hosted by the Cowboys, Easter sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent visit to Stillwater and his official offer from the Pokes.
Stillwater had to look a little different than the Houston area. What impressed you most about your recent visit to Oklahoma State?
"Yes, it was different, but I was impressed by the stadium's indoor and outdoor facilities. I was also impressed by the coaches and how they care about the athletes graduating."
The recent receiver camp at OSU featured some stellar athletes. What was it like being able to walk out of there with an offer?
"Yes, there were a lot of talented guys at the camp, but coming from Houston, playing in the 23- 6A, it wasn't nothing I haven't seen. It felt really good coming away with an offer."
The recruiting process is just now picking up for you. How do you intend to juggle recruiting and your next two years of varsity football season?
"I have two more years of high school to continue to develop, so I will continue to work hard on and off the field and make my parents proud."
Every athlete has their dream school or programs they want to play for. What are some schools that you could see yourself playing for at the next level?
"I just want the opportunity to play at the next level with a program that believes in me and get a degree."
Describe what you took out of the Oklahoma State receiver camp, and what coach stuck out to you the most?
"All the coaches made a great impression on me, and I was able to go out there, compete and get 1% better every day."