Cowboys Extend Offer to 2028 OL Specimen Jai'storm Knight
There are two things that come to mind when talking about Oklahoma: 1. We love our high school and collegiate football programs, and 2. We know a thing or two about storms.
Recently, Oklahoma State managed to merge the two when they extended an offer to 2028 offensive lineman Jai'storm Knight.
Besides having one of the top names in all of football, Knight checks all the boxes as a next-level talent. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound offensive lineman from Judson High School in Converse, Texas, is setting the recruiting world on fire.
Knight played as a freshman a season ago for the Rockets and enters his sophomore season as one of the top offensive line targets in the state of Texas. The 14-year-old Jai'storm (yes, 14 years old) currently holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia State, Texas State, Texas Tech, Utah, UTSA, Sacramento State and Oklahoma State.
Knight recently took some time out of his busy summer schedule to sit down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent college recruitment.
It has been an interesting 2025 year for you with numerous D1 offers. At what point did you know that recruiting was getting serious?
"After I got my Texas Tech offer, I knew my recruiting was getting serious because it was two offers in two days."
Can you give us a few college programs you are looking forward to visiting in the future?
"I plan on visiting Texas A&M for camp and Baylor on June 14."
What aspects of your game do you think will transition best to the college level?
"I’d say finishing blocks with pancakes since it’s been apart of my game ever since I started."
I think you have the best name in football. What is the story behind the name Jai’storm?
"I truly don’t know. However, I do know my grandmother came up with my name!"
You check all the boxes as a next-level athlete. What is something that sets you apart from the other top linemen in the nation?
"I’d say my work ethic and my character as a person."