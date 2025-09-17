Cowboys Face a Crucial Crossroads and Tulsa Could Define the Season
As the Oklahoma State Cowboys gear up to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane under the Friday night lights at Boone Pickens Stadium on Friday, the stakes are sky-high for Mike Gundy’s squad. Coming off a crushing 69-3 loss to Oregon in Week 2 and a bye week that served as a wake-up call, this in-state rivalry clash is no mere non-conference warmup. It’s a pivotal moment that could launch the Pokes into Big 12 play with momentum or send the coaching staff scrambling back to the drawing board.
Let’s cut to the chase, Cowboy fans. A win here pushes OSU to 2-1, a solid record before diving into the gauntlet of conference games against the likes of Utah, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Houston. After barely surviving their opener and getting dismantled by the Ducks, where the defense gave up over 600 yards and the offense mustered just a field goal through three quarters, the Cowboys need a spark.
Quarterback Zane Flores will be looking at only his second start of the season and will hope to get the offense moving following a full week of practice. With wideout Terrill Davis already showing off with 75 yards in the opener and outside linebacker Wendell Gregory’s three sacks bringing heat, OSU’s talent should overpower a Tulsa team that’s 1-2 and stinging from a 42-23 loss to Navy.
This series has been all Cowboy territory for two decades. The Pokes have 10 straight wins since 1999, including last year’s 45-10 blowout in Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane, led by running back Dominic Richardson, averaging 98.7 yards per game after transferring from Baylor, also have a defense allowing just 23.3 points per game.
But their secondary, despite a league-high three interceptions from second-year DB Elijah Green, couldn’t handle Navy’s triple option. Oklahoma State’s odds reflect the mismatch, a 13-point favorite with an 82% implied win probability, per betting lines. A convincing victory, say, 34-21 as projected by multiple new outlets, would silence critics questioning the Pokes’ consistency after their streak of 18 winning seasons from 2006-23 ended last year.
But here's the dark side, and it's staring the Cowboys in the face. A loss to Tulsa? That would drop OSU to 1-2, an unforgivable stumble against an AAC foe they own historically. In a season already marred by that Oregon embarrassment, it could trigger panic mode. Gundy, in his 21st year, has harped on execution, but whispers of schematic overhauls and staff evaluations would grow deafening.
Remember, the Cowboys' fall from grace started with close calls. Yet another upset, especially at home, might mean drawing up entirely new playbooks or worse personnel changes. Tulsa hasn't beaten Oklahoma State since the turn of the century, but their close shaves in 2020 and 2021 show vulnerability.
For Cowboy Nation, this could quickly turn into reality. Boone Pickens will be electric, with orange-clad fans demanding redemption. A win validates the reset; a loss? Back to the drawing board, wondering if the program's storied run is truly over.