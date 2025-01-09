Cowboys Focusing on Future With 2026 Offers
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off a winless Big 12 Conference season on the gridiron. They wrapped up the 2024 season with three wins and finished as one of the worst teams in college football. A major change is what was needed in Stillwater and that is exactly what the Pokes faithful would get.
A brand new coaching staff was put together for head coach Mike Gundy as they embarked on a very crucial December transfer portal. The Cowboys added a staggering 22 players from the transfer portal and will likely continue to add players in the coming months.
With the 2025 Cowboys roster slowly taking shape, the Cowboys coaching staff turned their attention to the future as they began to extend offers to the prep stars of 2026.
Oklahoma State has extended early offers to a few defensive juggernauts in the class of 2026. Jakore Smith is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker from Little Rock, Arkansas. 247Sports lists him as a four-star prospect and the No. 198 player in the country. He already has offers to Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee just to name a few.
Jaimeon Winfield is the No. 64 player in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Winfield has already announced offers to Texas, USC, Michigan, Miami, LSU and others. Listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Winfield made 45 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for Richardson High School as a junior.
J’Vari Flowers is the No. 74 player in the 2026 247Sports Composite ranking. Not only is he a decorated football player, but he was also the Florida 3A state champion in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Last May, he had a verified 100-meter time of 10.43. Along with his OSU offer, Flowers has announced offers to Florida, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and others.
The Cowboys appear to have blueprint for the future as the commitments roll in and the pour out.
