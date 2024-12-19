Cowboys Land Fred Mitchell Award Winning Kicker Gabe Panikowski

Congrats to Idaho State kicker Gabe Panikowski as the 2024 Fred Mitchell Award winner. The award goes to the best kicker among over 750 colleges (FCS, Div. II, Div. III, NAIA and community colleges.) Panikowski led the nation in field goal percentage. https://t.co/pU8HLaKZAg pic.twitter.com/0BAN7WaHzu