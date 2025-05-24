Cowboys Land in the Top 5 of 2026 Lineman Manoah Faupusa
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently landed on the short list of Santa Margarita Catholic defensive lineman Manoah Faupusa. The 2026 run stopper from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, is currently one of the top defensive linemen in the nation for the class of 2026. The 6-foot-3, 350-pound monster has all the tools to be a defensive force at the next level.
Heading into his final season of varsity football, Faupusa held offers from some juggernauts of collegiate football. He had DI offers from Arizona, North Carolina, Colorado, Maryland, Oklahoma State, California, Miami, Sac State, San Jose State, Texas, UCLA, UNLV, USC and Washington. He recently announced that he narrowed the search to North Carolina, Maryland, OSU, Colorado and Arizona.
OK State on SI recently caught with Manoah Faupusa where he talked about his recent recruitment.
Your recruiting has really taken off as of late. What has the journey been like for you so far on the recruiting trail?
"It’s been a blessing! I got to give all thanks and praises to my lord and savior Jesus Christ, without him, I am nothing! This recruiting process has been nothing short of amazing! I’ve been trying to soak in everything, but time is moving very fast. Nevertheless, I am truly grateful for it all!"
You have offers from some of the heaviest hitters in football. Has any school stood out to you so far, and what are you looking for in a collegiate program?
"I think all the schools in my final five have stood out to me very well. What I look for most in a college is where I’ll get the most development and put on the right track to get to the next level of football! Also, I want to be in a family environment, somewhere that’ll feel like home! And last, I want to be somewhere that wants me as well!"
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently threw their name in the hat. How has the Cowboys coaching staff been thus far during your recruiting process?
"The recruiting process has just begun between me and the OSU staff, but from what I've talked about already with some of the coaches, it looks like there will be a bright upside to this relationship!"
You are a big dude with tremendous footwork. What exactly can you offer a college program?
"What I can offer every college program in the nation is a kid who is a leader on and off the field, but also will be the hardest worker in the room no matter where I am!"