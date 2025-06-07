Cowboys Land in Top 3 of Stillwater Standout Nehemiah Kolone
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently hosted one of their top 2026 targets in Stillwater High School defender Nehemiah Kolone. Kolone is an amazing athlete who offers the Cowboys not only a tremendous potential football talent, but also an outstanding student athlete. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound force of nature has offers from some of the biggest football programs in the nation.
He recently touched down on the campus of Oklahoma State, and the Pokes may have done just enough to sway his decision moving forward. Kolone is entering his final season of high school football and will have some major decisions to make in the next year. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his top three programs and his recent visit to Oklahoma State.
You’ve added more offers and made some official visits since we last talked. Has any school or schools started to climb to the top of your list yet?
"Yes, I have reached a top three in my mind with no order. Oklahoma State, BYU and Michigan State."
You recently visited the Cowboys for an OV. Was there any single moment that stuck out in your mind?
"Yes, I had the opportunity to watch the defensive and offensive line work, and it was very eye-opening and insightful."
As soon as you announced your official offer to OSU, I'm sure your social media started blowing up. What has been your impression of the Oklahoma State fans?
"They have been some of the best, and a lot of my friends like to act like my fans because they are OSU fans."
Following your visit to Stillwater, did Pokes move up your list any, and what visit do you look forward to next?
"Yeah, they did make a great impression again, and these other official visits will be insightful to where I want to go."