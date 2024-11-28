Cowboys Land Their First JUCO Commitment From EMCC's Rashod Bradley
The Oklahoma State Cowboys showed a week ago that they had a young offensive unit which could light up the scoreboards for many seasons to come. Freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following a 300-yard performance through the air. Freshman running back Rodney Fields scored a crucial touchdown in the second half a week ago against Texas Tech.
Both Fields and Smith could be a dominant duo for the next four seasons in Cowboy country. The offensive weapons are there for the Pokes and they have already snagged some key offensive athletes on the recruiting trail for 2025.
The defense just got a little bit better moving forward with the commitment of one of the best defensive ends at the junior college level. Rashod Bradley is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end for East Mississippi Community College.
Bradley had reported offers from Arkansas, USF, Toledo, Temple, FIU and others. According to 247Sports, Bradley is the No. 31 player in junior college this year, and the No. 3 ranked edge rusher.
He is from Lake City, Florida and attended Columbia High School. Bradley had offers to FIU, Miami (Ohio) and Ohio out of high school but chose to take the junior college road which led him to Scooba, Mississippi.
In his second season for East Mississippi Community College, he finished with 19 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss. Bradley tweeted out that he would be making his official visit to Stillwater before quickly committing to O-State.
Bradley becomes the 16th commitment for the 2025 season, but he was the first signee from the junior college level. The Cowboys have their sights set on Hutchinson Community College linebacker Chandavian Bradley who recently placed Oklahoma State in his top two.
Rashod Bradley’s commitment moves Oklahoma State’s 2025 recruiting class up to 58th nationally in 247Sports’ rankings with its 16 commitments. The Cowboys are ranked 11th in the Big 12 recruiting wars but with 12 teams only separated by a single point.
