Cowboys Make First Transfer Portal Offer to DE Langden Kitchen
The Oklahoma State Cowboys defense was a major weak point this season and the upcoming recruiting season needs to be the biggest in recent years. The Pokes are going to have to fill some holes on the defensive side of the football. Their recruiting resume so far for 2025 is loaded with offensive talent but they have yet to land a bruiser in the trenches.
The Cowboys are sure to fall victim to the transfer portal following a 3-9 season. The portal could also be a key location for Oklahoma State to find some players who can step in immediately and help OSU in a much-needed bounce-back season in 2025.
The first transfer portal offering from Oklahoma State has gone to Northwest Missouri State defensive end Langden Kitchen. Kitchen took to X (Twitter) earlier today to announce he had received an offer from the Cowboys.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman from Huntsville, Missouri was named to the third-team MIAA All-Conference team following Northwest Missouri State’s 6-5 season. He finished the year with 21 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He played in nine games as a true freshman where he recorded nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
Since Kitchen’s announcement to enter the transfer portal he has garnished offers from California, Iowa State and Kansas. He has two full seasons of eligibility and has all the potential to be an immediate impact player.
The Cowboys have the young talent to turn around the program in the coming years, but the fans of Pokes football have proven they aren’t willing to wait. The transfer portal is going to be the fastest route for Oklahoma State to win football games next season. The potential addition of game ready players like Langden Kitchen show that the Cowboys have winning on their mind.
Changes are coming sooner than later for Oklahoma State and a monster recruiting season is not just wanted but needed.
