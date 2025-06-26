Cowboys Make the Top 3 for JUCO DL Jowhar Franklin Jr.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have yet to slow down on the recruiting road. The Pokes coaching staff is coming off an impressive week of recruiting. The defensive line kept improving, and they now have their sights set on the No. 2 JUCO football player in the nation.
Dodge City Community College defensive lineman Jowhar Franklin Jr. is up next. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive specialist has quickly become one of the most sought-after JUCO players in all the land. He had DI offers from Jackson State, Grambling, East Carolina, Sacramento State, Central Michigan, Utah, NC State, Memphis and California, just to name a few. He recently trimmed his list to Kansas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.
OK State on SI recently caught up with Franklin to talk about his recent recruitment and the grind of JUCO football.
You recently announced your top 3 collegiate programs. What was it about Oklahoma State that landed it in your top 3?
"Oklahoma State is special to me. I lived in Oklahoma City for 2 or 3 years. The coaching staff is great, and I love a lot about the staff and program."
JUCO football is some of the most competitive in the Nation. Do you think your time at Dodge City made you an even hungrier football player?
"Being in JUCO has definitely turned me into a monster. I feel like if you can make it out of JUCO, then you can take it far!"
You were one of the top JUCO guys on the board following last season. What kind of player can your future school expect to get next season?
"My future school can expect me to be a leader and an instant impact guy. I look to come in and make huge plays every game."
What kind of program are you wanting to play for next season? What best fits your style?
"Definitely looking for somewhere with great energy and support. A place that supports the team and the team's culture. I want to play at a place where the fans come out every Saturday and help us win games from the stands."