Cowboys Make the Top 3 for JUCO DL Jowhar Franklin Jr.

MEGA STEAL ALERT🚨-



Jowhar Franklin @JayFrank97_



One of the top — if not the top — JUCO defensive tackles in the country, the 6’4”, 300-pound standout holds offers from Utah, Cal, Iowa State, Kansas, NC State, and Oklahoma State. A dominant force in the trenches, he graduates… https://t.co/B7le2FgWIF pic.twitter.com/q8EEBaBLDq