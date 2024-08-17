Cowboys NT Justin Kirkland Excited to Build Off 2023 Success
Oklahoma State’s resiliency was a defining theme of the team’s 2023 season, and that has carried into 2024.
Last season, OSU was among the biggest surprises in college football, particularly the Big 12. After entering the season expected to finish around the middle of the pack of the Big 12, the Cowboys were resilient throughout and managed to make the conference championship game.
While many Cowboys were integral to the team’s success last season, nose tackle Justin Kirkland was among those helping the defensive turnaround. He had 22 tackles and three tackles for loss while playing every game and starting the final six.
"We made it to the Big 12 Championship, beat OU, stuff like that,” Kirkland said. “Came back from a lot of close games, and I think it was a ton of fun to see a team that refused to lose when we easily could have folded. To take those same guys and run with it again this year, the sky's the limit for this team."
Following the Cowboys’ 2-2 start, their bye week helped kickstart a five-game winning streak that propelled the team into bowl eligibility and eventually sent them to Arlington. While the Cowboys faced much adversity last season, they never wavered and stayed the course for one of the most unforgettable seasons of Mike Gundy’s tenure.
Going into year two in Stillwater, Kirkland should be a solid piece of the Cowboys’ defense as they compete for a Big 12 title. As Kirkland looks to expand his impact next season, leaning on the veterans has been imperative.
"Yeah, just it comes with more experience,” Kirkland said. “Last year was kind of deer in headlights first couple games and then started getting into a routine. Now it's like I can look in the backfield, see where Ollie's at, see where Alan's looking before the snap, listen to the center, talk to the guys, more stuff like that. Really dial in, see the little things more."
