Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy: 'Negotiation is History, Now We're Playing Football'
Oklahoma State's first game is just 15 days away, and head coach Mike Gundy seems excited to be able to focus on football once again.
The Cowboys' ball coach talked with the media recently about having to deal with agents, the transfer portal and everything that comes with roster management in the modern college football landscape over the offseason.
With Week 1 looming, Gundy said he is looking forward to being able to turn his attention back to the field and coach the Pokes in 2024.
"There's no negotiating now, portal's over," Gundy said. "All the negotiation is history, now we're playing football. Just coaching and playing football. You know, the business side of what we do now is we have to have those conversations with (the players). Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It's nonnegotiable now. It'll start again in December. Now, we're able to direct ourselves just to football, and that part has been fun, cause there's been so much other stuff going on it's been hard to really focus on football."
After a solid 2023 campaign, OSU saw 12 players transfer out of the program, with just two landing at Power 5 programs. The Cowboys also managed to bring back nearly all of their top players from last season and should have another shot at a Big 12 title in 2024.
Gundy and Oklahoma State will officially return to action on Saturday, Aug. 31 when the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, ranked No. 1 in the FCS, make the trek to Stillwater for what should be an exciting opening matchup.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.