Cowboys Offer 2027 Dual-Threat Quarterback Brody Rudnicki
The Cowboys are 'going going, back back, to Cali Cali... and for good reason.
Tucked away in Folsom, California, resides one of the fastest-rising quarterback talents in the land. 2027 dual-threat quarterback Brody Rudnicki is ready for his moment in the spotlight. He is coming off a sophomore season at Folsom High School in which he threw for 1,968 yards while adding another 429 yards on the ground. He combined for 34 touchdowns and managed to do all that damage in only eight games on the field.
Rudnicki is entering his junior season with DI offers from some heavy hitters in the world of college football. He currently holds offers from Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado State, Minnesota, Nevada, Sacramento State, UNLV and Oklahoma State. He recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recent recruitment.
You have made a name for yourself as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class. What has led to your success on the football field?
"The people around me are the only reason why I have the success I have on the field. My parents, Coach Doherty, Coach Angel, Coach Sclater, Coach Lem, Coach Heglie. These are just a few of the amazing people that are making me better every day."
Folsom, California, is a long way from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Do you have any experience in Oklahoma, and do you plan on getting out for a visit?
"I have no ties to the state of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University. But I did just go out there for a camp and a mini visit, and I really enjoyed my time out there."
You are a dual-threat quarterback with tremendous upside. What is your favorite part about Brody Rudnicki's game on the field?
"Besides loving being in the position of quarterback, my other favorite part about my game on the field is my ability to kick the ball. Though that isn’t what I am getting recruited for, it’s another aspect that’s very important to the game of football that is fun but also challenging."
Can you name one college or professional player that somewhat mirrors your game?
"I’m not too sure myself. I try to be the best version of myself on the field. But some people say that I play like Arch Manning."