Cowboys Offer 2027 Union Grove Edge Rusher David Parson
David Parson, a 2027 edge rusher from Union Grove High School in McDonough, Georgia, recently received an offer from Oklahoma State University. The offer from the Cowboys joins a long list of major programs after the defensive specialist. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, the junior phenom has already notched 65 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in just four games this season. Parson is building on a sophomore campaign that featured 112 tackles, 38 TFL, and 27 sacks. Now, with the Cowboys calling, his future is only getting brighter.
"Receiving an offer from Oklahoma State is huge. It is a blessing and something I don't take lightly," Parson said in a recent interview with OK State on SI. "I'm excited to learn more about OSU and build real relationships with the position coach and the entire staff."
With upwards of 12 major DI offers on the table, including the likes of Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, Parson could instantly become a key figure in the Pokes' fast-paced defensive scheme.
"For me, it's not about who's already offered, but more about where I can grow, be coached hard, and contribute to something bigger than myself," said Parson. "I'm confident in my ability to adjust to any defensive system, and I love the challenge of being versatile."
The edge rusher from Union Grove has all the tools that the Cowboys are searching for. His size and frame could easily see the youngster one day moving to the linebacking core at the college level. Parson mentioned that wouldn't be a problem. He is going to be a defensive coach's dream.
He has already made some major waves this season on the football field. The junior has put up some mind-blowing numbers this season. Through his first four football games, Parson currently has 65 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. The steady stream of college offers has Parson focused on his junior season on the football field.
"This offer definitely fuels my motivation for the rest of the season. I'm focused on staying disciplined, leading my team, and continuing to grow as both a player and a person," Parson added.
As he weighs his future plans, the recruiting road for David Parson is only going to get faster. For now, Stillwater looms as a potential stage, but Parson's story is still being written one tackle and one quarterback sack at a time.