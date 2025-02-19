Cowboys Offer Pair of Future Prep Football Stars
The Oklahoma State Cowboys coaching staff has left no doubt on the board concerning their outlook for the future of the Pokes. They have showed their hand during this recruiting season as they continue to offer some of the most athletic prep stars in the nation.
Recently the Cowboys offered a pair of future gridiron stars. One is an in-state cornerback with major Division I offers and the other is a young up and coming wide receiver from Texas with next level speed.
2027 DB Bryson Brown
Bryson ‘BB’ Brown has quickly become one of the fastest growing names on the recruiting road. The Owasso sophomore burst onto the scene this season and has already garnished a four-star rating. With two more seasons at the high school level, Brown will be a five-star athlete before it’s all said and done.
The 6-foot, 180 pound athlete started for one of the top high school programs in Oklahoma as a sophomore and major colleges took notice. Brown currently has offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arkansas, South Carolina and Penn State just to name a few. It is to early to tell a clear cut front runner but the Cowboys need to find a way to keep Brown in Oklahoma.
2027 WR Darnell Jackson Jr.
Hear me out on this one. Darnell Jackson Jr. from Grand Oaks High School in Texas is going to be a special football player. The Cowboys were his first official DI offer and the coaching staff may be on to something.
One conversation with Jackson and you will exactly what makes the kid next level. He is humble and respects the process of recruiting.
“OSU was definitely one of my favorites so this being my first offer was a special one,” said Jackson. “Opportunities like this are what athletes like us dream about.”
The 5-foot-11 wide receiver recorded close to 250 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity season. But it may be his speed that caught the eye of the Cowboys. Jackson is currently a member of the 4x100 and 4x200 Grand Oaks relay team which is ranked in the top three in the nation.
