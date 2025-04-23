Cowboys Roll Out the Red Carpet for 2026 Prep QB Luke Fahey
The Oklahoma State Cowboys recently rolled out the red carpet for one of the top prep quarterbacks on the west coast. 2026 Mission Viejo Diablo quarterback Luke Fahey is a four-star quarterback (On3) with upwards of 25 Division I offers.
Fahey threw for 1,638 yards a season ago to go along with 17 touchdowns. He operated out of a dual quarterback system a season ago, and the reins should be all his in 2025. With the attention focusing more on the future star, he recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about his recruitment and his recent visit to Oklahoma State.
You are one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the 2026 class. What has the recruiting process been like for you so far?
"Recruiting for me has been super fun and exciting. I am definitely blessed to be in this position, but it started out slow for me, and then slowly it has picked up a lot over the past two years."
You recently touched down in Stillwater for a visit. What impressed you the most about your visit to Stillwater?
"I would say the people. It was extremely fun, and the people there were amazing. They were so friendly to my family and extremely welcoming. They made sure every day we were okay. Another thing was the coaches and how a lot of them have played for coach [Mike] Gundy, or there is some type of connection between them and coach Gundy."
You have upwards of 25 official offers. Is there a 'dream college' in the mix, or any program that has really stood out in the recruiting process?
"Really my dream school growing up was Oregon. And definitely getting that offer was huge and definitely hit a little different for me. But now like being in this position, I feel like they are all dream schools. Just getting to the next level has been a dream of mine and the process has been unbelievable, so to me they are all dream schools."
Oklahoma State's coaching staff has been impressive on the recruiting road. Is there a particular OSU coach who has been the most helpful this season?
"I would say coach [David] Johns, the QB coach, definitely has been the most impressive, just with how much I talk to him and stuff. And then really, the whole staff is pretty cool. I remember opening my mail box and having at least 25 letters from all the coaches there, and that is so cool to have and for them to write me and my family."
I had no idea you were a lacrosse guy. What do you consider your best sport and what is your favorite sport?
"Definitely my best sport is football and that is also my favorite. But, I love playing other sports for fun and keeps me in shape. I like meeting new people and it all connects to football in some form."