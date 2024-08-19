Cowboys Star Ollie Gordon Makes Preseason AP All-America First Team
Oklahoma State has high expectations for next season, and Ollie Gordon is at the forefront.
On Monday, the Associated Press announced its preseason All-America teams for the 2024 season, with Gordon earning the nod as a first-team running back. Gordon’s spot represents the expectation for him to pick up where he left off, earning first-team honors in 2023.
Last season, Gordon was crowned the best running back in the nation by almost every measure. Along with being the statistical leader, Gordon won the Doak Walker Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was the highest finisher among running backs in Heisman voting.
In 2023, Gordon burst onto the scene with electric performances throughout the season. After solidifying his spot as the Cowboys’ starter early in conference play, he had nine 100-yard rushing games in his final 11. That included back-to-back performances against West Virginia and Cincinnati in October, where he eclipsed 550 yards combined.
Yet, his best game might have been in the Cowboys’ regular season finale against BYU. With an 18-point halftime deficit, OSU slowly made its way back into the game, eventually winning in double overtime. Gordon had both of OSU’s overtime touchdowns and also had a go-ahead touchdown in the closing moments of the fourth quarter to punch a ticket to the Big 12 Championship.
If Gordon can repeat his 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns from last year, OSU should be in a prime position to not only return to Arlington but also make its first College Football Playoff appearance. While winning the conference will take much more than superstar play in the backfield, the Cowboys’ experience has them in a position to handle any challenges thrown at them.
Regardless of OSU’s success, Gordon has cemented his spot as one of the best in college football and has a chance to go down as a top-two running back in OSU history if he can have another impressive season.
