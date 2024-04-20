Oklahoma State Lands 2025 Four-Star Wide Receiver, Adds Sixth Member to Class
The Cowboys are hot in April. On top of an incredible stretch of spring football practices, Oklahoma State has been efficient on the recruiting trail. There is no spring game in Stillwater, but that could be to the benefit of the program. Recruits are able to visit and see live practices and more about what their day-to-day work could look like wearing an Oklahoma State jersey.
On Friday, the Cowboys' 2025 recruiting class grew to seven members as four-star wide receiver Jaden Perez (San Antonio, TX) committed to Mike Gundy's class. The 6-foot, 165-pound wide receiver caught 48 passes for 577 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior for San Antonio Brandeis.
Perez had a strong sophomore season, too, catching 45 passes for 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
The four-star proves how things are heating up for the Cowboys on the recruiting trail. The team's seventh commit of the class and sixth in April helps the class jump to No. 23 in the nation, according to Rivals. Perez is the No. 39 wide receiver in the nation, the No. 39 player in Texas and the No. 232 prospect in the class.
The Cowboys beat out teams like Texas Tech, Houston, Baylor, Kansas, Miami, Arkansas and more to land the four-star talent from Texas.
With the Cowboys' class growing, the team is continuing to look more and more promising to continually make noise in the new-look Big 12, which is wide open at the top of the conference. New teams will compete for the title game each year, but the Cowboys certainly point towards being one of the most consistent.
