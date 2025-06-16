Does Oklahoma State Need Elite Quarterback Play Next Season?
Over the past few seasons, the Cowboys have struggled to find their quarterback, and next season might continue that trend.
While the Mike Gundy era at Oklahoma State has been defined by elite quarterbacks leading a revolutionary passing game, the Cowboys have hit a rough patch in that area in recent years. While Spencer Sanders was the last clear No. 1 quarterback in Stillwater for multiple seasons, it would be hard to say OSU has had anything resembling a truly great quarterback since Mason Rudolph’s last season in 2017. With seven straight years of mediocre quarterback play, the Cowboys are desperate to find a new star under center.
With TCU transfer Hauss Hejny coming into Stillwater and joining Zane Flores, OSU’s quarterback battle could be one of the most interesting in recent years. While Flores is the prototypical gunslinger the Cowboys have built around under Gundy, Hejny gives OSU more of a dual-threat star.
In either case, the Cowboys have high hopes that their quarterback of the future will pan out to be another one of the elites to come through Stillwater. However, the Cowboys are also desperate to turn things around immediately.
After OSU went 3-9 last season, it made immense changes to the roster and coaching staff in hopes of having a significant turnaround in 2025. While OSU certainly has made the moves to compete in the Big 12 next season, quarterback is still a massive question mark.
While Flores and Hejny both possess high-end potential, neither has the experience to feel confident going into 2025. In what will effectively be the first time either plays at this level, there could be some clear bumps in the road, even if one will eventually emerge as a star.
In the big picture, OSU absolutely has the time and resources to develop Flores and Hejny over the next couple of years to try and field an elite quarterback in a couple of years. However, with so much energy expended in trying to have a great 2025, there might not be much patience in Stillwater.