Dylan Brasher Lands Offer from Revamped Oklahoma State Program

Dripping Springs High School standout linebacker Dylan Brasher, a key anchor for the Tigers' defense during their deep 2025 playoff run, recently received a scholarship offer from Oklahoma State University. The Class of 2026 prospect announced the news on social media, marking a significant milestone in his recruitment as the Cowboys rebuild under new head coach Eric Morris.

Morris, fresh off leading North Texas to an impressive 11-2 record in 2025, brings much of his successful staff to Stillwater, creating buzz around the program's future direction.

“They’ve proved to be successful where they have been turning North Texas into an 11-2 team this season, and now most of the staff sticking together to go to Oklahoma State makes me excited for what’s ahead for the program,” said Brasher in a recent interview with OK State on SI.

Brasher's senior campaign showcased his instincts and physicality in one of Texas' toughest districts. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound middle linebacker led the Tigers' unit while facing elite competition week after week.

“I was able to record 125 tackles, 16 TFLs, 5 Hurries, and 4 PBUs while playing in one of the toughest 6A districts in the state and having a tough non-district schedule playing teams like Westlake, Lake Travis, and Vandegrift. This prepares me because every week you are playing great competition and you learn how to become consistent week in and week out.”

Dripping Springs finished the season 12-2, advancing to the Class 6A Division II regional finals before falling to Vandegrift. Brasher's leadership helped the Tigers navigate a gauntlet schedule and multiple playoff wins, building resilience for the next level.

As he looks ahead, Brasher credits offseason work for elevating his game, particularly in the physical department.

“I definitely improved my overall explosiveness, putting on weight in the offseason and getting faster, that helped my ability to run through people. As I head into college, I’m putting a focus to improve my flexibility and speed to help me in all aspects of my game and to create more plays all over the field.” Brasher added.

Grateful to have been apart of such a great program these past 4 years. The season didn’t end how we wanted but I couldn’t be more proud of how our team fought!



Highlights from Round 4 Regional Finals against Vandegrift



💥12 Tackles

💥8 Solo

💥3 TFLs@CoachJones_Jr @delossae17… pic.twitter.com/QFsQy3IsH7 — Dylan Brasher (@Dylan_Brasher28) December 8, 2025

The Oklahoma State offer adds to Brasher's growing list as college programs take notice of his film from a breakout senior year. With Morris' staff emphasizing aggressive, playmaking defense—evident in North Texas' turnaround—the fit could be ideal for the hard-hitting Texan. As recruiting heats up for the 2026 class, Brasher's blend of production, toughness, and upside positions him as a prospect to watch in the Big 12 chase.