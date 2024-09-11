Easy Travel Schedule Could Help Oklahoma State's CFP Chances
Oklahoma State’s road schedule is among its easiest in recent years.
OSU will travel down the road to Tulsa for its first road game of the 2024 season on Saturday. Its matchup against Tulsa will mark its first time playing at HA Chapman Stadium since 2019.
Just a little over an hour away, the Cowboys’ first road trip of the year will be short and sweet. While it will be the only road game it gets to play in Oklahoma this season, OSU’s road schedule does not get much tougher.
The Cowboys will play five road games in Big 12 play, beginning with a matchup against Kansas State to finish September. Playing in Manhattan has been a struggle for the Cowboys, winning only two of their past six games there. With the Wildcats competing for the Big 12 title, it will be no easy task to win there again this year.
However, it is within driving distance for OSU fans and will be the only game in the first half of OSU’s schedule outside of Oklahoma. The Cowboys’ second Big 12 road game will be the only one out of easy driving distance for fans when OSU plays in Provo in a Friday night matchup against BYU.
That road slate eases up the rest of the way with the Cowboys’ following two road games being played in Texas. With trips to Baylor and TCU scheduled in the latter half of the season, OSU will see some familiar teams and familiar stadiums for the first time since 2022.
OSU will finish the regular season with a game away from home, making the trip to Boulder. Although it is a longer trip than most of the others, the Black Friday game should still have plenty of orange in the stadium for OSU’s matchup with Deion Sanders’ Colorado team.
With the lack of a grueling road schedule, particularly in a new-look, spread-out Big 12, OSU might be positioned better than any other team to navigate the next few months.
