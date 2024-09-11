Tulsa HC Makes Interesting Comments on 'Seven-Year Players' Before OSU Game
College football players typically get four years of eligibility and can earn a fifth-year should they redshirt. The COVID era brought in six-year players, but Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman is two games into his seventh year playing college football.
Between injuries, redshirting and COVID, Bowman was granted a seventh year of college football eligibility, giving him a second season in Stillwater.
So far, Bowman has led the Cowboys to a 2-0 start, and now the No. 13-ranked Oklahoma State squad is set to hit the road, traveling east on the turnpike to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson isn't quite a fan of the idea of college football players being eligible for a seventh season, as he noted ahead of the contest.
“I don’t know if I’m into seven-year players,” Wilson said. “I think we’re gonna get one of these days it’s five years no redshirt. I know COVID got us to six. I told a couple of guys that were seven years wanting to come back they needed to get a job and start working. It’s time to get out of college. Sometimes you gotta tell your (graduate assistants), ‘Get a job. Move on. You’re not gonna get the Notre Dame job. Man, go get an FCS, D-II job and start coaching.'”
Every head coach approaches things differently. It's not foreign to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy to have an older, experienced quarterback. Bowman brings a wealth of experience under center and is simply taking advantage of the opportunity given to him.
Whether Wilson likes it or not, he's got to try and stop the Bowman-led Cowboys offense as Oklahoma State heads to Tulsa as a 20-point favorite.
