Oklahoma State Tabbed Dark Horse Big 12 Contender in 2026

Oklahoma State’s big offseason has caught the attention of the college football world.

Over the past couple of months, OSU has undergone a complete transformation. After winning only four games over the past two years, the Mike Gundy era ended to make way for the Eric Morris era.

After a successful run at North Texas, the Cowboys’ new head coach has already put together a talented roster in Stillwater. While he’s only been in town for several weeks now, Morris might be building something special and sustainable at OSU.

Going into next season, there are still plenty of question marks surrounding the Cowboys. After going winless in conference play in back-to-back seasons, it’s hard to predict how OSU will look in 2026 with such a different look.

In Shehan Jeyarajah’s latest Big 12 power rankings for CBS Sports, he put the Cowboys in an intriguing spot. He listed OSU as the No. 8 team in the Big 12, but he also left the door open for a leap from Morris and company when 2026 kicks off.

“If you're looking for a Big 12 sleeper, it's right here,” Jeyarajah wrote. “Oklahoma State transitioned in the superstar-studded North Texas roster, but also did an exceptional job of building through the trenches with Power Four level talents. Nine players on the offensive or defensive line came from the power conference level, with 19 coming overall to infuse a struggling roster. However, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins are the real prizes. They will compete to be the best in the conference from Day 1.”

The teams Jeyarajah put ahead of OSU were: Texas Tech, BYU, Houston, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and TCU. Considering the success of those programs in recent years, it’s hard to argue that OSU clearly deserves to be above any of those teams after how the past two years have gone.

Given that OSU is also still unproven going into 2026, it might be difficult for the Cowboys to quickly earn the respect they’re looking for. Still, over the next few months, OSU will be looking to put itself in the best position to win in the immediate future and build a long-term contender.

Winning in the Big 12 isn’t easy for the Cowboys, but a strong plan and execution are all they need to get back into the conference title race. Perhaps as early as next season.