ESPN College GameDay Backs Pokes in Opener Against South Dakota State
Only a couple of hours before their opening kickoff, the Cowboys got another wave of supporters.
On Saturday, OSU will take on South Dakota State and look to win its season opener for the 10th straight season. To get to 1-0 again, the Cowboys will need to survive their matchup against the back-to-back FCS national champions.
As it does every week, College GameDay kicked off the slate of Saturday games by picking the day’s premier games. This week, the GameDay crew is set up in College Station ahead of tonight’s ranked matchup between Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel was the show’s guest picker.
Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Manziel, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit all picked the Cowboys to take care of business against South Dakota State. While everyone noted the challenge the Jackrabbits would pose, everyone expected the Cowboys to take care of business
OSU will need to ride star running back Ollie Gordon against the Jackrabbits. Last season, Gordon led the nation in rushing and won the Doak Walker Award. As one of the many returning starters from the 2022 squad, Gordon will play a key role in OSU’s quest for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance.
As the Cowboys look to snap the Jackrabbits’ 29-game winning streak, they will need to avoid a sloppy opener, which has become typical in recent years. If OSU can come out firing in its first game, the team should have little problem getting a win to begin 2024.
