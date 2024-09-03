ESPN's FPI Predicts Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
It's been quite some time since the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks have battles on the gridiron. They haven't done so since 1980, to be exact, when the Razorbacks bested the Cowboys 33-20 to earn a fifth-straight victory.
Now, with 44 years having passed, can Mike Gundy and the Cowboys get back on the right side of the matchup history? The Cowboys are losing the all-time series, with Arkansas owning a 29-15-1 record over Oklahoma State.
ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) fancies Oklahoma State's chance to take down Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC battle. According to the FPI, the Cowboys have a 55.9 percent chance of winning the home contest, with Arkansas holding a 44.1 percent chance of winning.
Both programs are coming off a Week 1 victory, as the Cowboys took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 44-20, while the Razorbacks defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 70-0.
Both head coaches are expecting a battle in the trenches, as the offensive lines keeping their pocket and quarterback clean could severely dictate the outcome of the game.
Oklahoma State is currently a 7.5-point favorite over the Razorbacks, as the odds slightly changed after Week 1. Arkansas opened as an 8.5-point underdog, though a strong Week 1 caused the odds to change.
It's bound to be a close contest in Stillwater, and the Cowboys, led by superstar running back Ollie Gordon, will be looking to secure a second-straight victory to continue piling momentum as they navigate non-conference play.
Playing an SEC program before playing Tulsa, the Cowboys' offensive line and run game will be tested before they head into Big 12 play. The conference will pose a large opportunity for Oklahoma State to secure its first title since 2011.
