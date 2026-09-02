Every Oklahoma State Player that Made an NFL 53-Man Roster in 2026

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are preparing to kick off their 2026 season against Tulsa. But Cowboys alumni are preparing for their NFL season openers next week.

Last weekend was cut down day for all 32 NFL teams as each had to settle on its 53-man roster to begin the season. More than a dozen Cowboys have made the cut and will be on opening day rosters next weekend. Here's a look at each of those players, which NFL team they're with and what they've done in their career to this point.

The list does not include former OSU players that ended up on practice squads after being cut. That list includes wide receiver Brennan Presley, who was cut by the Los Angeles Rams but re-signed to their practice squad after clearing waivers.

Baltimore Ravens

RB Justice Hill

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill was Baltimore’s fourth-round pick in 2019, and he has spent his entire NFL career with the team. In six NFL seasons — he missed the 2021 season due to injury — he’s rushed for 1,255 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 116 passes for 906 yards and five touchdowns. He’s expected to play a similar role this season.

Cleveland Browns

OL Teven Jenkins

WR Tylan Wallace

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Tylan Wallace. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins was Chicago’s second-round pick in 2021. He spent his first four seasons with the Bears before he joined the Browns last season. He’s played in 62 career games with 42 starts. Last season with the Browns he started in four games at guard and played in all 17.

Wallace was Baltimore’s fourth-round pick in 2021, and he joined the Browns via free agency this season. In five NFL seasons he has 22 receptions for 305 yards and two scores. He’s also worked as a returner and returned a punt for a touchdown with Baltimore in 2023.

Carolina Panthers

RB Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and he’s spent his entire career with the team. In five seasons he’s rushed for 3,686 yards and scored 23 touchdowns, including a 1,000-yard season in 2024. He’s also caught 151 passes for 972 yards and five touchdowns.

Detroit Lions

DE Tyler Lacy

WR Tay Martin

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lacy in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played his first two seasons with the Jaguars before landing with the Lions last season. In three seasons he’s played in 32 games, started 12 and has 58 tackles.

Martin was not drafted coming out of Oklahoma State but landed with San Francisco during the 2022 season. He’s played for the 49ers, the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders. In four NFL seasons he has three receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Rodriguez was the Lions’ sixth-round pick in 2022. He’s played 50 career NFL games with 25 starts and has 163 tackles. He’s coming off a 2025 in which he only played in seven games.

Miami Dolphins

RB Ollie Gordon II

DB AJ Green II

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon was the Dolphins’ sixth-round pick in 2025. He played in all 17 games last season, with one start, and rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns behind starter Devon Achane. Gordon also caught seven passes.

Green was not drafted out of Oklahoma State but landed with Cleveland in 2020. He’s played in part of five NFL seasons with the Browns, the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins, with 39 career games and two starts. He has intercepted two passes.

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Mason Rudolph

RB Jaylen Warren

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent most of his career with the Steelers. He has thrown for 4,925 career yards with 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He has played in 34 games and started in 19. He’ll serve as the backup to Aaron Rodgers in 2026.

Warren went undrafted coming out of OSU but made the cut with the Steelers in 2022 and has been with the team ever since. In four seasons he has rushed for 2,632 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is coming off his best NFL season as he gained 958 yards and scored six touchdowns in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers

LB Nick Martin

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin was drafted by the 49ers in the third round of last year’s NFL Draft. He played in seven games as a rookie and had 11 tackles, including eight solo shots. He played just 45 snaps in seven games on a defense filled with veterans. He hopes to get more playing time in 2026.