Tony Romo Releases Candid First Statement About Arrest, CBS Broadcasting Leave

Over a month after Tony Romo was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence (OWI), he has released a statement taking accountability for his actions.

The CBS analyst and former Cowboys quarterback was arrested in Milwaukee this past July after golfing at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship. He was taken into custody when he did not perform well on field sobriety tests, and was later released with a court date set for Sept. 21.

In the wake of Romo’s arrest, CBS announced that they would be placing him on leave “until further notice.” Since 2017, Romo has been part of the network’s No. 1 NFL broadcast team with play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz. In the meantime, while Romo is on leave, the network has paired J.J. Watt with Nantz instead.

As Romo prepares to miss the beginning of the 2026 NFL season, here is what he said in a statement on his Instagram account:

“Football has shaped nearly every meaningful part of my life. I played for more than 20 years, including 14 in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. After my retirement, CBS gave me the profound honor of staying close to the game through broadcasting.

“Playing taught me the power of relationships, the strength of a team and the toughness to face failure head-on with honesty, resilience, and the determination to do better.

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me.

“This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.

“As I have taught my three young sons: when you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility. That is an important first step. The harder and more important step is examining the path that brought you here and making the changes necessary to move forward. That path requires honesty.

“None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.

“This past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully—to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public.

“I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, my friends and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period. God bless.”

CBS has previously said that they do not have a timetable for Romo’s return. Nantz and Watt will call their first game together on Sept. 13, when the Vikings host the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET.