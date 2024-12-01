Every Oklahoma State Player Who Redshirted in 2024
Oklahoma State had a rough season, but some Cowboys used it to earn another year of eligibility.
Under NCAA rules, football players can play in up to four games while maintaining their redshirt status. Throughout OSU’s 3-9 season, a plethora of players didn’t see the field or saw little action.
Still, the four-game rule has allowed for some young players to get some game reps rather than having to sit out the entire season. While 2024 did not go as planned, a few players were bright spots and could play a significant role in future seasons.
Every OSU player who redshirted in 2024:
Jonathan Agumadu (4 games)
Rodney Fields Jr. (4 games)
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
Da'Wain Lofton (4 games)
Maealiuaki Smith (4 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
Tre Griffiths (1 game)
Jacobi Oliphant Jr. (1 game)
Yamil Talib (1 game)
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
Talon Kendrick
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Chris Robinson
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
While every player on that list gained a year of eligibility from playing in four or fewer games, not all of those players will take advantage of it or remain in Stillwater. Collin Oliver’s injury allowed him to take a redshirt, but he is almost certainly off to the NFL. Meanwhile, Da’Wain Lofton was also hampered by an early injury and took a redshirt but plans to enter the transfer portal and spend his extra season elsewhere.
Along with the individual decisions that will come with the transfer portal, some players will not be able to remain with the teams, specifically walk-ons, as the NCAA imposes new roster limits and restrictions. While all of the redshirts who got game action this season are likely safe, some of the players who never saw the field will be in danger of losing their spot on the roster.
