Former Cowboy 2026 Commit Kaydin Jones Lands with Kansas
The future of the Oklahoma State football program appeared to be heading in the right direction less than two months ago. The Pokes had landed a substantial transfer portal class, and the 2026 recruiting class was one of the top units to ever hit the Oklahoma State University campus. Cowboy Nation had witnessed the program dominate in-state recruiting as they landed the top players Oklahoma had to offer.
One of the brightest lights in the 2026 recruiting class was Jenks running back Kaydin 'Batman' Jones. His recruitment was one of the most highly followed on social media as fans from around the state embraced the Batman signal. Despite having a former Sooner father (Kejaun Jones), Kaydin was all in on the Cowboys.
The Jones crew quickly became one of the biggest advocates for Cowboy football, and it was evident in the number of recruits that started to pour in. Everything was looking up in Cowboy country, and the Pokes were looking at returning to their glory days of dominating the Big 12.
Then the wheels fell off...
The Cowboys started the season 1-0 but quickly lost back-to-back football games, including an embarrassing showing against the University of Tulsa. Long-time Cowboy coaching legend Mike Gundy was sent packing, and the recruiting castle began to crumble.
The decommits began to flock to social media, and what was once one of the most promising recruiting classes in the history of Oklahoma State football was quickly an afterthought. The Pokes tried to pick up the pieces with interim head coach Doug Meacham, but it appeared the damage had already been done.
On Thursday, the fans of Oklahoma State football were delivered a devastating blow. It may have been the final straw in what has been a long, drawn-out football death. The Batman was officially off the board. Kaydin Jones announced on his social media account that he had committed to the University of Kansas.
Jones may be the first of many former Oklahoma State commits who eventually find new homes heading into their freshman year of college. Jones may be the best back in Oklahoma and will likely be an immediate impact player for the Jayhawks next season. Oklahoma State fans will be left wondering what could have been.
The Cowboys are in dire need of a win to stop the bleeding of an injured football program. It could be a win with the coaching staff, a win in recruiting or a win on the football field. Oklahoma State just needs to win and win soon.