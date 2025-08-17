Former Cowboy Brennan Presley's Big Day Leads Rams to Preseason Win
Oklahoma State’s recent crop of veterans is looking to make their mark in the NFL, and one rookie is already standing out.
At the 2025 NFL Draft, OSU saw three players get selected. With Nick Martin, Collin Oliver and Ollie Gordon hearing their names called, the Cowboys knew they’d have some players to be proud of in the NFL this upcoming season.
However, the one that has shined brightest this preseason wasn’t even drafted. Signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent, Brennan Presley is already making his mark at the next level.
On Saturday, Presley continued his impressive preseason with a dazzling performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the matchup, Presley caught six passes for a game-high 102 yards.
While those numbers alone are impressive, Presley’s massive play in the fourth quarter was significant in the Rams’ ability to get a 23-22 win.
Trailing 22-17 with 20 seconds left, the Rams faced a fourth-and-10 near midfield. Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV fired a pass deep downfield, with Presley making the catch at the 8-yard line with multiple Chargers defenders all over him. The Rams scored a touchdown one play later to go in front, paying off Presley’s incredible catch.
After making a couple of receptions for 11 yards and adding a 15-yard rush in his preseason debut, Presley cemented his spot as a potential breakout rookie in his second taste of NFL action.
Built for the moment
Throughout his career at OSU, Presley was a reliable receiver for various quarterbacks. After breaking out in the final game of his freshman year, Presley became a key part of the Cowboy offense from 2021-24.
Presley had no shortage of memorable moments in Stillwater and has staked his claim in the OSU record books as one of the most productive receivers in program history. From his “lightning strike” kick return touchdown in Bedlam in 2021 to his various clutch scores in 2024, the Cowboys have watched Presley develop into the player he is today.
Now looking to stick around in the NFL after going undrafted, gritty performances like Presley had this weekend could go a long way in his ability to make it as a professional. While the Rams are looking to compete in a loaded NFC and might lean toward relying on their veterans, it will be hard to keep Presley off the field if he continues to show what a versatile weapon he can be.