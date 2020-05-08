When and Where to See Former Pokes in the NFL and When Former Pokes Can Come Back to Stilly

STILLWATER -- Whether it is Homecoming in Stillwater or any home game it's great to see the former Cowboys. Sometimes we'll see a former Oklahoma State football star that is now in the NFL making it to a road game, if that is when their bye week in the league lines up with the Pokes schedule.

Last week for Homecoming against Baylor it was Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah that made it back that Saturday.

Mason Rudolph of the Steelers back for homecoming last season versus Baylor. Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The first bye week Saturday in the NFL involving former Oklahoma State players is Oct. 10 with Iowa State visiting the Cowboys. Chris Lacy from the Detroit Lions and veteran Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor both have that weekend free.

The next weekend the Cowboys are on the road at Kansas and Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and corner Tre Flowers are off as are Las Vegas Raiders teammates in receiver Marcell Ateman and linebacker Justin Phillips.

Bedlam is in Norman on Oct. 17 and if Dan Bailey wants to catch the Cowboys then the native of Mustang will need to get into the game in Norman because that is the Vikings bye week.

Dan Bailey still likes to make it back to Stillwater for a game when he can. This season his chance is Bedlam in Norman. USA Today Sports Images - Mark J. Rebilas

Halloween is the home game at Boone Pickens against Texas Tech and that will be the opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers tandem of Mason Rudolph and James Washington along with one of their fellow offensive weapons in Stillwater in running back Justice Hill. You know Hill, who is close to current running back Chuba Hubbard, will want to see him play. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson is also free that weekend.

The Ravens Justice Hill will play with Baltimore in Houston on Sept. 20 and then has a chance to get back to Stillwater on Halloween for the Texas Tech game. © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This season the home game for potentially seeing two of the nearby Cowboys from the NFL will be Nov. 14 when West Virginia visits Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes only NFL Cowboy right now, tight end Blake Jarwin will be available as Dallas has a bye. He could be joined by Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill as the Super Bowl champs are off that weekend.

Finally, Nov. 21 Oklahoma State is at Kansas State and that road game lines up with the byes for Buffalo Bills teammates Vincent Taylor and Victor Salako and Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Now, unfortunately Ogbah and Miami, Chris Lacy with the Detroit Lions, and Chris Carson and Tre Flowers with the Seahawks don't play any games that close to Oklahoma.

If you want to see Rudolph and Washington the Steelers play at Dallas on Nov. 8.

You can see Dan Bailey kick for Minnesota in Houston against the Texans on Oct. 4.

Blake Jarwin is the only former Oklahoma State Cowboy currently on the Cowboys. Sports Illustrated

Dallas plays several games against former Oklahoma State Cowboys and all of these are opportunities to see Blake Jarwin. Kevin Peterson and Arizona are at Dallas on Oct. 19 and Jordan Brailford and the Washington Redskins will be in Dallas on Thanksgiving. Brailford and Jarwin could show up in Stillwater the next day as the Cowboys host Texas on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend.

Up in Kansas City the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill will host the Raiders and Marcell Ateman and Justin Phillips on Oct. 11. Then long-time NFL standout offensive tackle and NFL Player's Association leader Russell Okung and Carolina are in Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 8.

The earliest chance to see a former OSU Cowboy may be Sept. 20 in Houston as Justice Hill and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Texans.

I know the former Cowboys always compare their schedules to Oklahoma State. They tell me they want to see if they can make it back to a game.