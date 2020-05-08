Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

When and Where to See Former Pokes in the NFL and When Former Pokes Can Come Back to Stilly

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Whether it is Homecoming in Stillwater or any home game it's great to see the former Cowboys. Sometimes we'll see a former Oklahoma State football star that is now in the NFL making it to a road game, if that is when their bye week in the league lines up with the Pokes schedule.

Last week for Homecoming against Baylor it was Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah that made it back that Saturday. 

PK5_7608A (1)
Mason Rudolph of the Steelers back for homecoming last season versus Baylor.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

The first bye week Saturday in the NFL involving former Oklahoma State players is Oct. 10 with Iowa State visiting the Cowboys. Chris Lacy from the Detroit Lions and veteran Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor both have that weekend free. 

The next weekend the Cowboys are on the road at Kansas and Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson and corner Tre Flowers are off as are Las Vegas Raiders teammates in receiver Marcell Ateman and linebacker Justin Phillips. 

Bedlam is in Norman on Oct. 17 and if Dan Bailey wants to catch the Cowboys then the native of Mustang will need to get into the game in Norman because that is the Vikings bye week. 

Bailey
Dan Bailey still likes to make it back to Stillwater for a game when he can. This season his chance is Bedlam in Norman. USA Today Sports Images - Mark J. Rebilas

Halloween is the home game at Boone Pickens against Texas Tech and that will be the opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers tandem of Mason Rudolph and James Washington along with one of their fellow offensive weapons in Stillwater in running back Justice Hill. You know Hill, who is close to current running back Chuba Hubbard, will want to see him play. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson is also free that weekend.  

USATSI_13828560
The Ravens Justice Hill will play with Baltimore in Houston on Sept. 20 and then has a chance to get back to Stillwater on Halloween for the Texas Tech game. © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

This season the home game for potentially seeing two of the nearby Cowboys from the NFL will be Nov. 14 when West Virginia visits Boone Pickens Stadium. The Pokes only NFL Cowboy right now, tight end Blake Jarwin will be available as Dallas has a bye. He could be joined by Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill as the Super Bowl champs are off that weekend.

Finally, Nov. 21 Oklahoma State is at Kansas State and that road game lines up with the byes for Buffalo Bills teammates Vincent Taylor and Victor Salako and Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. 

Now, unfortunately Ogbah and Miami, Chris Lacy with the Detroit Lions, and Chris Carson and Tre Flowers with the Seahawks don't play any games that close to Oklahoma. 

If you want to see Rudolph and Washington the Steelers play at Dallas on Nov. 8. 

You can see Dan Bailey kick for Minnesota in Houston against the Texans on Oct. 4. 

Blake Jarwin
Blake Jarwin is the only former Oklahoma State Cowboy currently on the Cowboys. Sports Illustrated

Dallas plays several games against former Oklahoma State Cowboys and all of these are opportunities to see Blake Jarwin. Kevin Peterson and Arizona are at Dallas on Oct. 19 and Jordan Brailford and the Washington Redskins will be in Dallas on Thanksgiving. Brailford and Jarwin could show up in Stillwater the next day as the Cowboys host Texas on Friday of Thanksgiving weekend. 

Up in Kansas City the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill will host the Raiders and Marcell Ateman and Justin Phillips on Oct. 11. Then long-time NFL standout offensive tackle and NFL Player's Association leader Russell Okung and Carolina are in Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 8. 

The earliest chance to see a former OSU Cowboy may be Sept. 20 in Houston as Justice Hill and the Baltimore Ravens visit the Texans.

I know the former Cowboys always compare their schedules to Oklahoma State. They tell me they want to see if they can make it back to a game.  

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What If... Looking Ahead, Not Back

Pondering various scenarios for football in the fall

John Helsley

by

High Def Poke

Raiders Re-Sign Justin Phillips

After being cut mid-year following a season-ending knee injury, linebacker Justin Phillips was re-signed by the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Announces Home-And-Home With ORU

Oklahoma State basketball has added another non-conference game to the upcoming 2020 season in the form of a home-and-home series with in-state rivals ORU.

Zach Lancaster

Big 12 Media Days Scrapped and Will Be Held Virtually

Big 12 Football Media Days canceled and made into a virtual event

Robert Allen

Timing is Everything for Chuba Hubbard but You Can Tell He Doesn't Want to Talk About It

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard wins an award and talks next season at OSU

Robert Allen

Don't Worry, Chuba's Stayed in Shape

Despite there not being a full spring football schedule, as well as not being on campus for the past two months, Chuba Hubbard has continued training and staying in shape

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard Wins Cornish Trophy

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was awarded the Cornish Trophy on Wednesday, the award for the top NCAA football player from Canada.

Pokes Report Staff

Cunningham Becomes Highest-Rated Signee for OSU During Modern Recruiting Era

Oklahoma State signee Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, added to more honors to his illustrious prep career on Wednesday by becoming the highest-rated signee in OSU history.

Zach Lancaster

ESPN to Re-Air Cowgirl Softball's 4-1 Win Over Alabama

ESPN is going to re-air Cowgirl softball's 4-1 upset win over No. 9 Alabama in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Look to North KC for a 2022 Defensive Tackle and Offer Orange

North Kansas City 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange is offered a scholarship by Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen