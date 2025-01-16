Former Cowboys Still Alive in NFL Playoffs
Oklahoma State has some players still in the hunt for a Super Bowl ring.
Over the weekend, the NFL Wild Card round took place and eliminated three teams from the playoffs in each conference. That leaves eight teams across the league left to compete for a title going into the divisional round.
Although OSU football hasn’t had a game in a month and a half, OSU fans still have some clear rooting interests in the professional world. Of the handfuls of former Cowboys in the NFL, three remain in the NFL playoff race.
A fan favorite for the Cowboys, Malcolm Rodriguez, still has an opportunity to win the championship with the NFC’s top-seeded Detroit Lions. However, he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving and will be out for the Lions’ playoff run.
Rodriguez’s unfortunate injury leaves only two Cowboys left available in the postseason, and they could make a run at the title as well. Both of OSU’s active players in the NFL are on the Baltimore Ravens and could form a dangerous offensive duo.
Former Cowboy stars Justice Hill and Tylan Wallace have contributed to the Ravens throughout this season and helped them become one of the top teams in the league. Alongside likely MVP Lamar Jackson, Hill and Wallace could have enough to get to the Super Bowl.
In the Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, both players made contributions. Hill had six rushes for 12 yards and another four catches for 13 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown catch in the final moments of the first half to push his team’s lead to 21-0. Meanwhile, Wallace made one catch for 21 yards to help set up a third-quarter touchdown in the victory.
In the late 2010s, Hill and Wallace were instrumental pieces of the OSU offense and are remembered as some of the top talents who traveled through Stillwater in recent history. So, it’s no surprise those two are still in the mix going into the Divisional round and have a chance to be the next Cowboys to earn Super Bowl rings.
The Ravens will continue their playoff journey on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, the Lions, with Rodriguez on the sidelines, will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday.
