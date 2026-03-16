Revisiting Eagles-Lions Darius Slay Trade in 2020 As Star CB Announces Retirement

Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 seasons. He made the announcement on Instagram with a video highlighting every football team he’s played for, dating back to high school, and wrote a lengthy caption.

“Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you’ve done for me,” Slay wrote. “I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y’all have given to me. I couldn’t have done it without you. Just A kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…✊🏽 BigPlay on and off the field! We Out✌🏾”

This decision isn’t a complete surprise as Slay teased retirement back in December after he was released by the Steelers and claimed off waivers by the Bills. He ultimately chose not to report to Buffalo as he was considering retirement.

A career-changing trade occurred back in 2020 when the Lions traded Slay to the Eagles, putting an end to his tenure in Detroit. With Slay now retiring from the NFL, let’s take a look back at this blockbuster trade.

Revisiting the Eagles-Lions Darius Slay trade in 2020: Who won?

Slay was drafted by the Lions in 2013 and remained in Detroit for seven seasons, producing three Pro Bowl worthy years there. He was expecting to sign a huge extension with the Lions during the 2020 offseason, but Detroit wasn’t willing the pay the aging cornerback the amount he was looking for. But, the Eagles were.

Philadelphia sent Detroit a third-round pick (No. 85) and fifth-round pick (No. 166) for the 2020 draft in exchange for Slay. Upon trading for the cornerback, the Eagles then signed Slay to a three-year, $42 million extension with $24.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid cornerback at the time.

Slay was pretty successful in Philly as he produced three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons from 2021–23. He finished five seasons and 74 games with the Eagles, recording 272 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries in that span. He competed in two Super Bowls with the Eagles, helping the team win Super Bowl LIX before departing for the Steelers in the 2025 offseason.

On the flip side, Detroit went on to draft guard Jonah Jackson with pick No. 75 (they traded up with the Colts) and receiver Quintez Cephus at No. 166.

Jackson ended up competing in Detroit for four seasons. He was named a starting guard his rookie season and started in 32 of 33 games his first two years, only missing one game because of injury. He signed with the Rams in 2024, but then landed with the Bears in a trade last season.

Cephus’s NFL career has been full of controversy after his rookie season. His 2021 and ‘22 seasons were cut short because of injuries. Then, during the 2023 offseason, Cephus was given a one-season suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy by betting on NFL games. The Lions released him because of this, and he hasn’t played in an NFL game since. Through 22 games and six starts in Detroit, Cephus caught 37 passes for 568 yards and four touchdowns.

It’s easy to say here that the Eagles definitely got the better end of the deal in the Darius Slay trade back in 2020. Philadelphia reached two Super Bowls, winning one ring, while the Lions made the playoffs twice in that span. Slay’s retirement post would’ve been a lot different if he hadn’t ended up in Philly six years ago.

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