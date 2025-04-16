Former Oklahoma State CB Meeting With Teams Ahead of NFL Draft
A former Cowboy is getting looks from teams at the next level.
Last season didn’t go as planned for Oklahoma State, but its roster was still filled with potential NFL talent. Among the players who could be playing in the NFL soon is cornerback Korie Black.
On Wednesday, Jordan Schultz reported that the former OSU defensive star is getting some interest from NFL teams. Black reportedly visited with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants and will also meet with the Miami Dolphins later in the day. Schultz also reported that Black has already had a private workout with the New Orleans Saints and met with 10 other teams via Zoom.
Black played all five seasons of his college career in Stillwater and was instrumental to OSU’s success defensively during his tenure. While he had to play under three defensive coordinators in the span of five seasons, Black’s abilities on the field always made him a reliable option to put in the secondary.
Black saw little time as a freshman in 2020 but quickly made an impact in his second year with the program. In 2021, Black was a part of an OSU defense that ranked among the best in the country, which led the Cowboys to a spot in the Big 12 Championship and eventually a Fiesta Bowl win. That season, Black had 19 tackles and recovered a couple of fumbles.
Black continued to have a solid career in Stillwater, adding to his totals over the years. He finished his OSU career with 100 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.
His top season with the Cowboys came in 2024. While it was a rough year for the team, Black still managed to be a bright spot on an often-criticised OSU defense.
He had three interceptions in his final season, including one he returned for 17 yards in OSU’s narrow loss at then-undefeated BYU. With 36 tackles in his last season, Black had a great finish to his college career and has some momentum as he enters the NFL.
Although he was never the biggest name on OSU’s defense, Black was always a key part of that unit for the Pokes.