Former Oklahoma State Fullback Signs With Chargers
Oklahoma State could have another player in the NFL next season.
Former OSU fullback Braden Cassity agreed to terms on a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Cassity’s tenure at OSU was a windy road but it has put him in a position to pursue a professional career.
Last season, Cassity earned All-Big 12 honorable mention from the coaches and was a significant piece of OSU’s offense. Although his stats do not necessarily jump off the page, he was a key blocker for OSU, particularly for Ollie Gordon II, who led the nation in rushing yards.
He finished the 2023 season with four catches for 17 yards, including an important reception before halftime in the Cowboys’ Texas Bowl win. Although Cassity has been used mostly as a Cowboy back, tight end and fullback, his numbers have still been important for the Cowboys.
In 2022, Cassity had a career-long 38-yard reception against TCU and finished with five receptions for 57 yards. While those were good numbers, he had his best statistical season in 2021.
Although Cassity missed some games toward the end of the season with injury, he still managed to finish his junior year with 66 yards on five catches. Before becoming a key piece of OSU’s blocking and the occasional catching threat, Cassity played on the other side of the ball.
Cassity began his career in Stillwater as a defensive end, which makes sense considering he was the Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year, among many other accolades for his defense in his senior year at Westlake in Texas.
After spending the past six years in Stillwater, Cassity has earned an opportunity to compete for an NFL roster spot.
