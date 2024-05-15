Four-Star Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma State in Top Schools List
Oklahoma State has been hot on the college football recruiting trail, that is no secret. They secured seven commitments this April alone, bringing their 2025 recruiting class to nine members, ranking No. 24 in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The Cowboys currently have two four-star talents committed to the 2025 class, headlined by former Baylor commit and four-star quarterback Adam Schobel. They're in the mix to land their third four-star prospect of the class, too.
Four-star defensive lineman Michael Riles released his top six programs on Wednesday morning, which included Oklahoma State. Texas A&M, Nebraska, Florida, UCF and Texas Tech are the other programs listed.
Riles took his official visit to Stillwater in April, with official visits to UCF and Texas A&M lined up to start the summer. He holds plenty of power conference offers, and his only official visit thus far has gone to Oklahoma State, who offered last September.
Riles has two more teams on his top six list scheduled for an official visit, and the Cowboys are going to have quite some competition in this recruiting battle. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive lineman would be a huge addition to the class.
From Port Arthur, TX, Riles is the No. 24 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 32 prospect in Texas, ranking No. 216 nationally, according to 247Sports.
For Mike Gundy and Bryan Nardo, adding a talented defensive lineman like Riles would be huge. They've seen plenty of defensive playmakers come through Stillwater, with a handful on roster right now.
With the Cowboys' class ranking No. 24 nationally, they're finding much more success on the trail than they have in the last couple of offseasons, and adding another four-star would be continuing to build something special in Stillwater.
