Former Oklahoma State Players Still Fighting for NFL Playoff Spots
The NFL season is winding down, and a few former Cowboys are helping their teams fight for a spot in the postseason.
Over the past decade, Oklahoma State has seen plenty of talented players go through the program and find their way to an NFL roster. Among those players, a few have emerged as stars and are helping their teams make waves at the top of the league.
With only two weeks remaining, these former OSU stars are looking to get their teams into the playoffs or fight for seeding:
Tyreek Hill and Emmanuel Ogbah - Miami Dolphins
While the Dolphins haven’t had their desired season, Hill and Ogbah have helped keep the team afloat. Sitting at 7-8 going into the final two games, the Dolphins are holding out hope for a Christmas miracle to get them into the playoffs.
Tre Flowers - Indianapolis Colts
Just recently arriving in Indianapolis, Flowers played in his first game for the Colts this past weekend. The 7-8 squad is still clinging to hopes of a playoff berth in the final weeks.
Justice Hill and Tylan Wallace - Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ spot in the playoffs is secured, and the former Cowboys have been reliable weapons in Baltimore’s offense. As Hill and Wallace look to contribute to a playoff run, the Ravens are still in the hunt for a division title and wild card game at home.
Malcolm Rodriguez - Detroit Lions
After playing solid football for the Lions in the past few years, Rodriguez will not get to be part of the team’s potential Super Bowl run. Rodriguez’s Lions are sitting pretty atop the NFC, but his torn ACL will keep him sidelined for the rest of the year.
Jaylen Warren - Pittsburgh Steelers
After an impressive season in Stillwater in 2021, Warren has emerged as the Steelers’ top back. Pittsburgh currently sits in first place in the AFC North and is looking to earn a home game in the wild card round.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.