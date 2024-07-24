Former Oklahoma State QB Gunnar Gundy Transfers to Emporia State
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy has found a new home.
After three seasons at OSU, Gundy will play for Emporia State next season. A Division II school in Kansas, Emporia State could give Gundy an opportunity to find more playing time than he had at OSU.
Gundy’s move to Emporia State is not only a step down from OSU, it is also a step down from his original transfer destination. After entering the transfer portal in December, Gundy committed to Ohio in the spring. However, he soon decommitted and reopened his recruitment.
After he chose against playing for the Bobcats, OSU coach Mike Gundy said his son was working out in Stillwater and considering his options for the 2024 season. Instead of continuing his journey in the FBS, Gundy will head to Emporia State, where he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State and Tulsa Reveal New Title Sponsor for Turnpike Classic
Gundy redshirted his first year in Stillwater in 2021 and played in the closing stages of a blowout win against TCU. The quarterback saw the field more in his final two seasons in Stillwater but still did not have much production.
In 2022, Gundy played in four games amid the team’s injury issues at quarterback, including a start in the Cowboys’ win against Iowa State. He finished his freshman year with 247 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 70 yards in 19 attempts.
Last season, Gundy was part of OSU’s three-man quarterback battle and made a solid case before Bowman earned the job. He finished the season completing 21 of his 34 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception, making him the only quarterback in the battle without a turnover.
Despite entering the transfer portal already, Gundy played in the Texas Bowl for the Cowboys and had a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Gundy’s dual-threat ability should help him compete for the starting spot at Emporia State in the coming weeks.
READ MORE: OSU Basketball: Can Steve Lutz Get the Cowboys Back Into the Top 25?
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.