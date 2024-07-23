Oklahoma State and Tulsa Reveal New Title Sponsor for Turnpike Classic
Oklahoma State and Tulsa have announced a new sponsor for the Turnpike Classic.
On Tuesday, OSU and Tulsa announced that Gateway First Bank will be the new title sponsor for the Turnpike Classic moving forward. Cowboy Sports Properties and Golden Hurricane Sports Properties came to a joint agreement. Scott Gesell, the Gateway First Bank CEO, explained his reasoning behind the deal and the excitement he has about the matchup.
"We're delighted to align ourselves with such a historic contest and two outstanding institutions right here in our home state of Oklahoma," Gesell said. "We look forward to bringing fans from across the state together for a great Oklahoma tradition in the Gateway First Bank Turnpike Classic."
Tulsa Vice President and Director of Athletics Justin Moore also showed some excitement behind the deal. Although his team has not beaten OSU since 1998, the rivalry could have an opportunity to reignite in the coming years.
"We are thrilled to have Gateway First Bank as the title sponsor of the Turnpike Classic," Moore said. "As a highly respected business in Tulsa and throughout Oklahoma, they will be a terrific partner for this historic in-state rivalry."
OSU and Tulsa will play next season for the first time since 2021, but there will be no gap between games in the near future. The in-state rivals are slated to play in each of the next eight seasons.
The teams will alternate home-field advantage each year. That is a change from the series’ recent history, as OSU has hosted five of the past seven matchups. Playing in Stillwater consistently has also helped the Cowboys build a nine-game winning streak against the Golden Hurricane.
"There is a great shared history between Oklahoma State and Tulsa that extends over several generations,” Weiberg said. “We're thankful to Gateway First Bank for supporting the Turnpike Series as it continues into the future.”
