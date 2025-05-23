Former Oklahoma State Quarterback Inks UFL Deal
Another Oklahoma State quarterback will be joining the fray of the UFL as Alan Bowman signs with the San Antonio Brahmas amid their quarterback injuries.
Bowman, who spent a week on the Michigan Panthers before this signing, marks the second quarterback out of Stillwater to be in the USFL. Spencer Sanders, who spent four seasons with the Cowboys from 2019-2022, is also a quarterback in the UFL, playing for the DC Defenders.
A seven-year quarterback in college football, Bowman played for three different colleges consisting of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma State Cowboys. He compiled over 11,000 yards and 65 touchdowns in his college career.
His two seasons with the Cowboys were polar opposites, to say the least, as in his first year with Oklahoma State, he helped lead it to a bid for the Big 12 Championship, where they lost to No. 7 Texas, and a Texas Bowl win against Texas A&M.
The Brahmas currently sit at 1-7 record with only two games remaining in their season and playoffs already out of their future.
Starting quarterback Kellen Mond is set to return, according to Jeff Larsen, meaning Bowman will likely be a backup for the Brahmas to start his career with the team.
However, it is certainly not out of the question for Bowman to get some potential playing time in the last two games for the Brahmas. Their next matchup is on May 23 against the St. Louis Battlehawks, where Bowman will be suited for the first time in a Brahmas uniform.