Former Oklahoma State Quarterback to Return to Steelers
A former Cowboy is going back to the team that drafted him.
On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Mason Rudolph is signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rudolph reportedly considered other options, including staying with the Tennessee Titans, but ultimately chose to return to his first NFL team.
Last season was Rudolph’s first with the Titans and only away from the Steelers. He played in eight games for a 3-14 Titans team, including five starts. Rudolph went only 1-4 as a starter but still had some solid outings.
In 2024, Rudolph finished with 1,530 passing yards while completing 64% of his throws. He also had nine touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Titans. Rudolph had five games with at least 200 yards and had a season-high of 266 yards against the Detroit Lions in October.
Prior to his arrival in Tennessee, Rudolph had spent the first six seasons of his professional career with the Steelers. As a Steeler, Rudolph was often in and out of the starting role due to injuries and inconsistency with his and his peers’ play.
Rudolph had his first opportunity in his second season in 2019 after the Steelers’ starter went down with an injury. He started eight games for Pittsburgh and played in 10 total while earning a record of 5-3 in his starts.
That season, Rudolph completed 176 of his 283 throws for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 13 touchdowns in 2019 still stand as his most in a season, with his +4 touchdown-interception margin still marking his largest.
Throughout his final four years with the Steelers, Rudolph played in 11 more games and started five times. In 2023, Rudolph assumed the starting role in the final three weeks of the season and led the Steelers to a 3-0 mark to make the playoffs.
Rudolph played in his lone playoff game that season, starting against the Buffalo Bills. Despite a 14-point loss, Rudolph still played well, finishing with 229 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
As the former Cowboy looks to make his mark in the NFL again next season, another stint in Pittsburgh could be the breakthrough Rudolph has needed.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.