Former Oklahoma State Running Back Chuba Hubbard Poised for Another Big NFL Season
Chuba Hubbard has been the definition of a grinder since entering the league in 2021 as a fourth-round draft pick.
Coming out of Oklahoma State, the Carolina Panthers used Hubbard as a complementary back role alongside Christian McCaffrey before his departure, then took a backseat role to D'Onta Foreman following his strong rookie season.
Heading into 2023, the former Pokes running back had much to prove to Carolina's front office to prove he could be the lead back of the Panthers. He'd rush for over 900 yards and five scores to earn the right as RB1 for the 2024-25 season.
To kick off his first season as the lead back, Hubbard would tally 665 yards and six touchdowns by the start of November, which prompted the Panthers to offer the former fourth-rounder a four-year, $33 million contract extension with $15 million guaranteed.
When Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was asked about Hubbard's extension, all he had was high praise for the former Oklahoma State back.
"He embodies a lot of what we want to do here, culturally and on the offensive side," Idzik said.
Chuba would finish off his 2024-25 season with career-highs in carries (205), rush yards (1,195) and touchdowns (10). This solid output in his fourth season and first as the full-time starter has certainly given Panther fans something to rejoice about as their team continues to rebuild to compete in the NFC South.
Now preparing for the 2025-26 campaign, Hubbard will once again look to lead the Panthers' rush attack and also provide protection to third-year quarterback Bryce Young.
Young has commended Hubbard during their time together as a back that he can "lean on" as he goes through his development as well.
Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew released his annual NFL RB Rankings, featuring Panthers' Chuba Hubbard at the No. 15 spot.
"Last year in this space, I had rookie Jonathon Brooks emerging as Carolina's RB1. One year later, that role firmly belongs to Hubbard, who rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns while Brooks sustained his second ACL tear in a 13-month span. Hubbard should again give the Panthers a solid foundation in the run game -- though he could lose some touches with free-agent signee Rico Dowdle and fourth-round rookie Trevor Etienne joining the backfield -- ultimately helping Bryce Young take another step forward in his development under Dave Canales," Jones-Drew said.
As the former Cowboys back enters year five for the Panthers, he is geared to have another solid season as the lead runner.