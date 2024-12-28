Former Oklahoma State Star Chuba Hubbard Placed on Injured Reserve
A former Oklahoma State star’s season has been cut short.
On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Carolina Panthers have placed Chuba Hubbard on injured reserve with a calf and knee injury, ending his season. Hubbard has shined for the Panthers throughout the 2024 season and emerged as one of the top running backs in the NFL.
This season, Hubbard has rushed for a career-best 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns on 250 carries. He ranks sixth in the league in total rushing yards and rushing yards per game.
He finished the year with four games of at least 100 yards, including his final outing last week against the Arizona Cardinals. In that matchup, he had 25 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard score to win the game in overtime.
That performance was a yard shy of his career-best, which also came in the 2024 season. In the Panthers’ win over the New York Giants in London, Hubbard had 153 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Along with his impressive abilities as a rusher, Hubbard has also been an occasional threat in the passing game. This season, Hubbard has 43 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.
Before making his way to the NFL, Hubbard had a memorable career in Stillwater. While injuries spoiled his final season in 2020, he had a sophomore season for the ages. In 2019, he ran for a nation-leading 2,094 yards and added 21 touchdowns, finishing with All-America honors and in the top 10 in Heisman voting.
With Ollie Gordon entering the upcoming NFL Draft, the next time Hubbard steps on the field, he will not be the only former leading rusher to come from OSU.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.