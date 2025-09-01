Former Oklahoma State Star Ready to Break Out After Extension with Steelers
A former Cowboy will be sticking around in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.
On Monday, Aura Sports Group announced that former Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren has signed a two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the past three seasons, Warren has been a key part of the Steelers’ rushing attack and projects to be an even larger force in that department in the near future.
This season, Warren is expected to take over as the team’s starting running back. Although he hasn’t made a start in his NFL career, Warren shouldn’t have any issues carrying the load as the Steelers’ lead back.
Last season, Warren played in 15 games, racking up 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries. Of course, he will likely get back to or surpass the usage he had in the 2023 season, which currently stands as his most productive.
In that second season in the NFL, Warren had 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns. He also showed how versatile he is as a running back, making 61 catches for 370 yards.
Warren will at least begin the season with Aaron Rodgers handing off to him in the backfield, but there’s always a chance that another former Cowboy will take over at quarterback this season. Former OSU star Mason Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh this offseason and will be backing up Rodgers to kick off 2025.
However, considering Rodgers’ age and his rough recent injury history, Rudolph should have the opportunity to take control under center at least a few times throughout the season. That would again give the Steelers a couple of former Cowboys starting on offense.
Of course, Warren won’t be the only former OSU running back looking to make headlines in 2025. Most notably, Chuba Hubbard will be leading the Carolina Panthers’ rushing attack and looking to help his team back to the playoffs for the first time in a few seasons. OSU’s longest-tenured NFL running back, Justice Hill, will be looking to make another big impact for the Baltimore Ravens as they look to contend for a Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon projects to be a potential difference-maker for the Miami Dolphins as a rookie next season. Considering all of the recent talent OSU has sent to the NFL out of the backfield, it won’t be any surprise when some familiar faces rack up some big Sundays over the next few months.
While Warren was only at OSU for one season, his impact on the 2021 squad that nearly made the College Football Playoff will always make him someone that Stillwater will be cheering for at the next level.