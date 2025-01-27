Four Cowboys Make PFF's Latest 2025 NFL Draft Big Board
The Cowboys’ rough season affected a variety of things, including their top stars’ draft stocks.
Oklahoma State entered the 2024 season as a favorite to win the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. After an undefeated nonconference slate pushed OSU into the top 15, it failed to win another game, finishing 3-9 to mark the worst season in the Mike Gundy era.
Still, the Cowboys’ projections were thanks to some of their top-end talent, which helped the team get to the Big 12 Championship a year earlier. Injuries to some of those top guys effectively ended the team’s championship hopes, but they should still get an opportunity to compete at the next level.
In Pro Football Focus’ latest big board for the 2025 NFL Draft, four Cowboys made the top 300. Unsurprisingly, Ollie Gordon II was the highest-ranked Cowboy and the only OSU player in the top 200.
Coming in at No. 166, Gordon’s stock has fallen further than almost anyone else in the entire country over the past several months. In 2023, Gordon led the nation in rushing and became OSU’s first Doak Walker Award winner and also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Expected to carry the OSU offense on a potentially special season in 2024, Gordon fell flat. He finished the year with 190 rushes for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, which were still solid numbers but nowhere near the expectation for the 2023 superstar.
Beyond Gordon, Nick Martin and Collin Oliver came in at Nos. 231 and 258, respectively. Martin and Oliver were the Cowboys’ unquestioned leaders on defense entering the season, but injuries thwarted their attempts to bolster that side of the ball. Neither player played in a game beyond September but should be able to help a team in the NFL, regardless of their draft status.
Offensive lineman Dalton Cooper is the final Cowboy on the list, coming in at No. 271. One of the key players on OSU’s veteran offensive line, Cooper will have an opportunity to make an NFL roster next season.
While those four are the only players to make PFF’s big board, other Cowboys on their way out of Stillwater will get an opportunity as well, likely as undrafted free agents. The most glaring omission is wide receiver Brennan Presley. Although he doesn’t necessarily check the boxes some of the other top players do, Presley’s talent and approach will get him an opportunity to play professionally.
