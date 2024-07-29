Four-Star QB Adam Schobel Flips Commitment From Oklahoma State to TCU
One of Oklahoma State’s top 2025 commits has flipped again.
On Monday, four-star quarterback Adam Schobel announced his commitment to TCU. Schobel committed to OSU in June but chose to go to another Big 12 rival with his most recent announcement. Schobel posted about his decision on social media on Monday.
“I have been a TCU fan since the day I was born and when they called, I quickly realized it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Schobel posted. “An opportunity to play alongside my cousin at my parent’s alma mater… With that being said, I will be signing with TCU in December!!”
Out of Columbus, Texas, Schobel has made his rounds across the Big 12, as he originally committed to Baylor in June 2023. After taking an unofficial visit to OSU in April, Schobel soon switched his commitment from Baylor to OSU.
READ MORE: Two Oklahoma State Wide Receivers Ranked Top Ten at Position in Big 12
Schobel has impressed throughout his high school career and is a significant addition for the Horned Frogs, particularly after flipping him from a conference rival. Rated one of the 20 best quarterbacks in the class of 2025, Schobel had 2,405 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions last season to lead his team to a 12-1 record.
While this decommitment hurts the Cowboys’ 2025 class, the quarterback position is still a strong spot moving forward for Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn. Over the past two years, OSU has brought in a couple of potentially impactful players under center with freshmen Zane Flores and Maealiuaki Smith.
As OSU looks to take control of the new-look Big 12, playing against Schobel instead of having him in Stillwater could make a difference in future conference title races.
READ MORE: OSU Football: Ollie Gordon Makes Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.