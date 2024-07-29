OSU Football: Ollie Gordon Makes Maxwell Award Preseason Watchlist
After an incredible 2023 campaign, one of Oklahoma State’s best is expected to have another big season.
On Monday, the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award was released. The Maxwell Award goes to the nation’s most outstanding player, and Ollie Gordon is in the running.
Gordon is one of 15 Big 12 players on the watch list, and the Cowboys’ star will look to carry his momentum from last season to be the conference's best again. Gordon has already received some preseason honors, including the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Unsurprisingly, Gordon makes an appearance on the watch list after his 2023 season that saw him lead the FBS in rushing. With 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns, Gordon staked his claim as the top running back in college football and won the Doak Walker Award last season.
His impact went beyond his raw stats, as the backfield stud led OSU’s season turnaround. After emerging as the focal point of the Cowboys’ offense, Gordon had nine games with at least 100 yards on the ground.
In getting the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Gordon also had three straight games with more than 250 scrimmage yards in the middle of the conference slate. Along with turning the season around for the Cowboys, Gordon also nearly single-handedly clinched a spot in Arlington in the regular season finale.
Against BYU, Gordon had 166 yards and five touchdowns, including three scores in the final minute of regulation and overtime. That helped the Cowboys overcome an 18-point deficit to make the Big 12 Championship and eventually get to 10 wins.
